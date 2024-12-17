'2025 will consolidate Tinubu’s economic reforms' - Minister

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, has declared that 2025 will be pivotal in consolidating President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s economic reforms under the Renewed Hope Agenda, which he said are already yielding significant results.

Speaking in Abuja on Tuesday, December 17, at the management retreat of the Voice of Nigeria (VON), Idris charged public broadcasters to amplify the administration’s achievements, ensuring Nigerians and the global audience understand the progress being made.

“There’s no doubt that 2025 will consolidate Mr President’s Renewed Hope Agenda reforms, which are already yielding good results in different facets of our socio-economic and political life,” Idris stated.

The Minister highlighted that President Tinubu’s fiscal reforms aim to allocate more resources to state and local governments, aligning with the principles of true federalism and improving the lives of Nigerians.

Idris specifically tasked VON to showcase Nigeria’s path to economic recovery and its rising influence as a regional and global powerhouse.

“The Voice of Nigeria must tell the world that Nigeria is working again, that we are winning the war on terrorism, banditry, and ethnic conflicts; that our young population has access to quality education through the National Education Loans Fund, and we are transitioning towards sustainable energy solutions,” he said.

The Minister underscored the need for VON to combat fake news and misinformation on the global stage. He urged the organisation to embrace emerging digital technologies to remain competitive in the evolving global media landscape.

Idris commended the Director-General of VON, Jibrin Baba Ndace, and his team for their strategic vision and dedication to operational excellence.

“It is crucial that no gaps are left in telling Nigeria’s gradual road to greatness to international audiences,” Idris concluded.