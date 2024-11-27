2 elderly women, other worshippers die at Abia church’s feast

Scores of people, including two elderly women, have lost their lives following a stampede during the annual Christ the King Feast in Aba, Abia State. The tragic incident occurred on Sunday, November 24 2024, during a large Eucharistic procession organized by the Catholic Diocese of Aba. According to eyewitnesses, the overwhelming size of the crowd contributed to the deadly crush, with one observer describing the scene as having "little to no breathing space."

The procession, meant to be a joyous occasion for worshippers, turned into a nightmare as the massive gathering led to chaos and panic, ultimately claiming the lives of several attendees.In a statement issued on November 25, 2024, the Diocese confirmed the tragedy, expressing deep sorrow for the loss of life. The statement, signed by the Bishop of Aba, Most Rev. Augustine Echema, acknowledged the grief-stricken circumstances surrounding the Feast Day celebration.

“It is with great sadness that the joyful celebration of our Diocesan Feast Day ended in the most tragic way. Some of our devoted Catholics, who joined in the procession with happiness in their hearts, lost their lives due to the overcrowding,” the statement read. The Diocese, however, pledged to support the families of the deceased and those injured in the incident, offering prayers and condolences.

“We deeply mourn with the families of the victims and stand in solidarity with those who are still receiving medical care in the hospital,” the statement continued. "We are committed to assisting the affected families during this time of loss and offering them all necessary support."