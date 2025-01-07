2 brothers conspire with each other to kill sibling

Two brothers, identified as Chidiebere Okeke and Emebo Ogochukwu, have been arrested by the Anambra State Police Command for allegedly killing their sibling, Chibuzor Okeke, and burying his body in a shallow grave at their family home in Oko, Orumba North Local Government Area.

According to the State Commissioner of Police, Nnaghe Itam, Chibuzor was accused of burglary and theft. The police report indicates that his brother, Chidiebere, and cousin, Emebo, caught him in the act, severely beating him in the process.