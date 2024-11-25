16 days of activism: Foundation urges collective action on GBV

In commemoration of the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women and the start of the global 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence campaign, FAME Foundation has launched a 'Femicide Tracker'.

The Abuja-based NGO says the tool, now live on their website, aims to document and address rising femicide cases.

Arabinrin Aderonke, Executive Director of FAME Foundation, stressed the urgency of this year’s theme, ‘Towards Beijing +30: UNiTE to End Violence Against Women and Girls.’

Speaking to reporters in Abuja on Monday, November 25, she said, “Gender-based violence impacts families, communities, and entire societies. The rise in femicide cases this year is alarming, and we must act to ensure no case is overlooked.”

The Femicide Tracker enables families and victims to report cases, supporting justice efforts and advocacy.

Arabinrin urged the public to use the tool and share information, noting, “This initiative is a step towards documenting these crimes and holding perpetrators accountable.”

In addition to the tracker, the FAME Foundation is driving awareness through its #HereForHer online campaign.

“This campaign is a call for collective responsibility. No woman or girl should live in fear of violence or discrimination,” Arabinrin said, adding that outreach programmes will be conducted to engage communities.

The foundation is using this year’s activism campaign to push for deeper collaboration among governments, civil society, and individuals.

“Raising awareness is just the beginning,” Arabinrin explained. “Through unity, education, and action, we can create a future where women live freely and safely.”