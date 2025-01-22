15-year-old girl found abandoned at Owode-Ede, NSCDC seeks family assistance

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Osun State Command said the command found a 15-year-old female child, Quadija Abimbola, wandering at Owode-Ede, Osun.

According to a statement issued by ASC Kehinde Adeleke, Civil Defence Public Relations Officer (CDPRO) Osun State Command, on Wednesday in Osogbo, Quadija was discovered roaming the streets at 1:00 am on January 19.

She was taken to the nearby NSCDC office at Owode-Ede division by a good Samaritan. Adeleke quoted Quadija as saying she travelled with her mother, Mrs Aishat Abimbola, and three siblings from Lagos to Osun for New Year’s celebrations.

He said that after the festivities, her mother took her to Owode-Ede market to sell detergent, promising to pick her up after the day’s sales, but failed to return.