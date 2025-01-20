108 Killed, 1,078 injured in 328 road traffic crashes in Gombe State in 2024

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Gombe State Command, says no fewer than 108 persons were killed in 328 Road Traffic Crashes (RTCs) that occurred across the state in 2024.

The state Sector Commander of the corps, Mr Samson Kaura, disclosed this on Monday, in Akko, the command headquarters while briefing newsmen. Kaura said that 1,078 persons were injured in the auto crashes within the period under review.

He added that there was a decrease in number of crashes in 2024 compared with that of 2023. According to him, in 2023, we recorded 351 road traffic crashes while in 2024, we recorded 328.

The command was also able to reduce deaths from auto crashes within the year under review through collaboration with relevant ministries and agencies in the state

The sector commander also said that 2,196 persons were involved in the crashes within the period under review, with 1,078 persons injured, and 1,010 unhurt. He said that in 2023, 2,588 persons were involved in various RTCs across the state, with 1,308 of them sustaining varying degrees of injuries while 1,161 were recorded unhurt.

Kaura also disclosed that 471 vehicles were involved in the crashes within the period under review, against 515 recorded in 2023. He explained that the command recorded a 6.6% reduction in RTCs in 2024, compared to 2023.

He said that the major causes of crashes in 2024 were speed, overloading, loss of control and wrongful overtaking, adding that the corps had stepped up efforts towards sensitising motorists in the state against this menace.

He said that the measures taken in 2024 had yielded positive results in terms of the reduction in the number of crashes and people killed. He said;

Therefore we will strengthen our collaborations with critical stakeholders towards sensitising more road users in the state as well as improving on enforcement of traffic rules