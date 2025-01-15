1 Dead in multiple accident involving trucks and motorcycles at Mile 2, Lagos

Following distress calls received through the 767 and 112 emergency toll-free lines at 23:48hrs, LASEMA activated its response team from Cappa Base, Oshodi.

Upon arrival at 00:10hrs in the overnight recovery operation, LASEMA discovered that there was an accident involving a Mack truck with registration number EPE-516YA, conveying a 40ft container.

The accident also involved another truck with an unknown registration number and conveying a large quantity of vehicle engines and two motorcycles.

Further investigations revealed that the truck conveying quantities of vehicle engines had suffered mechanical error while in motion, leading to a collision with an incoming articulated truck and two motorcycles