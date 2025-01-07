You're bigger than them - Portable hails Burna Boy

Street pop sensation Portable has thrown his weight behind Burna Boy.

Amidst the recent social media back and forth between Burna Boy and socialite Businessman Cubana Chief Priest, Portable appears to have pitched his tent in the international hitmaker's camp.

In a post on his Instagram story, Portable hailed Burna Boy as one man who packs the power of 7 men while also describing him as bigger than them.

"1 man na 7 man you big pass them," Portable said in pidgin English.

The news-making singer further offered to show Burna Boy the real ones at the top in response to the Port Harcourt-born singer's recent message to his colleagues whom he accused of living fake lives.

"Zazuu no fake life, no scam life, Akoi Grace. If you wan know the real about the top ask me I follow dey at the top. Only God I never see. Who is big is big," he said in the Instagram story post that includes Burna Boy's picture.

Portable who is familiar for being in the news for the wrong reason appears to consider Burna Boy a "real one" with whom he shares similarities for his originality.