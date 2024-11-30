YOKINTO captures the magic of love & nightlife in new single 'OGOGORO'

Nigerian music sensation YOKINTO returns with his electrifying new single, OGOGORO.

Following the success of his last release, Voodoo, which featured the legendary 2Baba, YOKINTO delivers yet another anthem destined to dominate airwaves and dance floors.

OGOGORO is more than just a party jam. It’s heartfelt lyrical poetry to a captivating woman who lights up YOKINTO’s world. This track perfectly blends the thrill of nightlife with the intoxicating rush of love.

The song weaves tales of late-night adventures and romantic connections, capturing the euphoria and vulnerability of infatuation.



With its infectious beats and YOKINTO's signature storytelling, OGOGORO offers an unforgettable listening experience.