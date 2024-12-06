Yemi Laja expresses deep gratitude on 'Everything I Needed'

Gospel music is enjoying a commercial resurgence thanks to the efforts of a new generation of musicians.

Among a new generation of artists adding utility to gospel music is Yemi Laja whose music embraces African pop music elements that bring an exciting contemporary touch to the soul-lifting genre.

On her single 'Everything I Needed', Yemi Laja fuses the instantly recognisable log drums with Afrobeats elements for a song that holds up her deep gratitude for a life of bliss.



For the rising star, gratitude comes not from the absence of trials and tribulations but from faith that even in hard times, unflinching faith in God will get her through.

"Everything I needed your hands has provided," she sings in an expression of gratitude through lyrics that capture her reality where she trusts not in her own strengths and wisdom but in the promise of God to "make a way where there's no way".



With smooth melodies and a delivery that complements the pulsating Amapiano fusion, Yemi Laja crafts a song of praise that beckons listeners to join her on the dancefloor in expression of gratitude.