Wizkid's 'Morayo' makes history on Billboard Afrobeats chart

Wizkid's sixth album 'Morayo' has become the first album to have all its songs chart on the Billboard Afrobeats chart for the eighth consecutive feat.

This landmark feat was accomplished after all 16 songs from the album remained on the chart for the tracking week of January 25, 2025.

'Piece of My Heart' featuring Brent Faiyaz leads the songs from 'Morayo' charting at NO. 5 while 'Lose' rounds off the historic feat with a NO. 45 entry.

This is another notable feat for the album that has set multiple records including the biggest first-week streams on Spotify Nigeria.

Other records set by 'Morayo' include becoming the first album to have all songs garner at least 500,000 opening day streams on Spotify Nigeria.

Released on November 22, 2025, 'Morayo' was preceded by 'Piece of My Heart' featuring American singer Brent Faiyaz. The song set a new biggest opening day record on Spotify Nigeria which would later be broken again by Wizkid with 'Dance (Kese)'.

The album which had guest appearances from Asake, Jasmine Sulivan, Tiakola, and Anais Cardot is named after Wizkid's late mother who was laid to rest in a lavish ceremony in 2024.

The Grammy winner performed songs from the album at several events in Lagos including the Oando End of the Year Party where Davido and Burna Boy also performed.