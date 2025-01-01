Wizkid shines at 2025 Greater Lagos concert performance with prayers for fans

Superstar Afrobeats artist, Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, better known as Wizkid, has once again proven why he is loved by many.

The 34-year-old Nigerian pop star added an exciting twist to his performance during the Greater Lagos Countdown to 2025 concert.

Midway into it as fans jubilated into the New Year, the 'Dance (Kese)' crooner started praying for his fans in his native language, Yoruba.

The multi-award winning artist, born and bred in Ojuelegba, Surulere of Lagos prayed thus in Yoruba,

First of all, Happy New Year.

You will live long on earth. You will be rich. Long life and prosperity for you and all the members of your family.

Wizkid further seized the opportunity to share what he termed a "very important" message to his fans.

He added,

I have a very important message for you today, Lagos Nigeria. I want you to know that your son, Ayodeji Balogun, AKA Big Wiz, Machala, The Biggest Bird. I want you to know that I am back home now.

The message sent fans wild as the singer continued his performance.

Recall that the Afrobeats musician joined his colleagues Burna Boy and Davido to perform at the End-of-the-Year party organised by Oando Plc.

The appearance of the top three in the industry at the same event surprised many who know that the trio are currently not in good terms with each other.

Wizkid and Davido, in particular, had one of the messiest online exchange yet in Afrobeats history in April 2024.