Wizkid is set to kick off 'Morayo' tour, announces 3 Arena dates in Europe

The Grammy winner has announced dates in France, Netherlands, and Germany as he sets to go on the road for the first time in nearly three years.

The hitmaker will be headlining the 12,000-capacity Velodrome Arena in Berlin Germany on May 21 before taking to the Ahoy RTM Stage in Rotterdam Netherlands on May 23.



On May 25, Wizkid will be headlining the famous 20,000-capacity Accor Arena.

The tour is coming off the back of the release of Wizkid's sixth album 'Morayo'.



The project released in November 2024 features guest appearances from Afrobeats star Asake, French hitmaker Tiakola, French-Gabonese singer Anais Cardot, and American R&B stars Jasmine Sulivan and Brent Faiyaz.

Wizkid performed songs from the albums in several surprise concert appearances during the 2024 Detty December festive season.

Fans will be excited to see Wizkid back on the road as the singer has achieved several notable feats with his tour including selling out the O2 Arena for three consecutive nights.



Wizkid also achieved a major stride when he headlined the Tottenham Hotspur stadium.

The highly anticipated tour will see the hitmaker get back on the road to perform some of the hit records with which he has cemented his place as one of the greatest Nigerian artists of the 21st century.