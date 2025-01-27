Wizkid calls Fuji icon Wasiu Ayinde his favourite musician

Afrobeats superstar Wizkid revealed that Fuji icon Wasiu Ayinde, also known as K1 De Ultimate as his favourite artist.

The Grammy winner made this revelation during a light hearted interview with the children of the Fuji maestrio during a condolence visit at his Ijebu Ode residence over the recent loss of his mother.



When asked who was his favourite musician asides himself, Wizkid named Wasiu Ayinde as "his favourite artist in the universe".

The singer further hailed the celebrated Fuji icon for using his music to inspire different genrations including his own. Wizkid's admiration for Wasiu Ayinde's work is a testament to the Fuji legend's enduring legacy.

With a career spanning over four decades, Wasiu Ayinde has been a major force in Nigerian music, popularizing the Fuji genre and inspiring generations of musicians. Over the years, Wizkid and Wasiu Ayinde has mainteained a close relationship. The Fuji icon performed at the star studded burial ceremony of the singer's late mother in 2024.

Wizkid would sample part of Wasiu performance in the opening track of his recently released sixth album 'Morayo'.



During his conversation with the children of the Fuji star, Wizkid was asked which of his cars was his favourite and the singer choosed his latest expensive purchase the Mclaren 750S which is valued at over 500 million naira.