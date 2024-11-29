Vector explores self-love & romance on new album 'Teslim: A Lovery Boy PTSD'

Nigerian rap icon Vector has embarked on a new musical journey, releasing his latest 10-track album, 'Teslim: A Lover Boy PTSD.'

Known for his wordplay and lyrical prowess, Vector has solidified his position as one of Nigeria's most respected emcees. With 'Teslim: A Lover Boy PTSD,' he delves into the complexities of love, exploring love and connection.

This project follows his successful 2022 album, 'Teslim: The Energy Still Lives In Me,' and showcases a more vulnerable, emotional, and deeply romantic side to the artist.

The album offers a refreshing departure from his traditional style, providing listeners with a soothing and uplifting experience. Inspired by the classic tale of boy meets girl, the album chronicles the romantic journey of two lovers, from their initial encounter to the challenges they face and the triumphs they celebrate.

Featuring collaborations with Nigerian music heavyweights like Tiwa Savage, Niniola, and Bella Shmurda, 'Teslim: A Lover Boy PTSD' delivers a blend of smooth lyricism over earworming beats. Songs like Repay Your Heart and Bum Bum Of My Heart showcase Vector’s unique ability to marry vulnerability with melodies, creating a relatable romantic story.

'Vector - Teslim: A Lover Boy PTSD' wants to offer its listeners a feel-good journey through love’s peaks and troughs. It wants to lift the mood and offer itself as a soundtrack to life's beautiful moments.



In many ways, it stays true to that path and gifts its listeners a light-hearted, easygoing ride through a modern-day love story.