Tyla dominates 2024 Billboard Music Awards' Top Afrobeats Song category

Tyla's run has hit another impressive feat as the superstar receives three nominations in the Top Afrobeats Song category ahead of the 2024 Billboard Music Awards.

The full nominee list for the 2024 Billboard Music Awards is out and some nominations have come as a surprise.

Tyla, in particular, has been nominated in several categories including Top R&B Artist, Top R&B Female Artist, and Top Afrobeats Artist.

The 'Water' star has also received the highest entries in the category of Top Afrobeats Song. The nominated songs are critically-acclaimed singles off her eponymous debut studio album released on March 22, 2024, 'Tyla'.

They are: 'Water', 'Truth or Dare', and 'Jump'. Tems is also nominated in the same category for her song, 'Me & U'. The final contenders in the category are Adam Port & Stryv feat. Malachiii for their song, 'Move'.

This nomination comes on the heels of her winning the Best Afrobeats category at the 2024 VMAs held on September 11, 2024, at The USB Arena in New York for her smash hit single, 'Water'.

Ayra Starr's 'Last Heartbreak Song', Chris Brown's 'Sensational' featuring Lojay and Davido, Usher's 'Ruin' featuring Pheelz, Tems' 'Love Me Jeje' were also nominated in the same category.

While on stage holding the Moonperson, the South African star acknowledged the impact of the global hit song. "The global impact that 'Water' has had on the world just proves that African music can be pop music too," she began.