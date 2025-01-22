Trevor Noah unveiled as host for the 67th Grammys

Comedian Trevoh Noah has been unveiled as the host of the 67th Grammy Awards.

This will be the fifth consecutive year the South African will host the event with his first gig in 2021.

The 2025 Grammy is set to be held on Sunday, Feb. 2, live at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. The ceremony will be broadcast live on the CBS Television Network and streamed live and on-demand on Paramount+.

Nigerian music industry is ably represented at the 2025 Grammys with Afrobeats stars dominating the African Song Performance category.

Tems leads the Nigerian contingent with three nominations for Best Global Album for her debut LP 'Born In The Wild', Best African Song Performance, and a record-making nomination for Best RnB Performance for 'Burning'.

Hitmaker Rema will be aiming to win his first Grammy award with his nominations for Best Global Album for his sophomore album 'HEIS'.

Other nominated Nigerians include Yemi Alade who earns her first nomination for Best African Song Performance.

Lojay also earns his first nod for his contributions alongside Davido to Chris Brown's 'Sensational'.



Asake gets his second nomination for Best African Song Performance for 'MMS' featuring Wizkid. Grammy winner Burna Boy earns his record-breaking 10th nomination for 'Higher' in the Nigerian-dominated category.

The 66th Grammy Awards came with heartbreak for the Nigerian contingent who lost out the maiden African Song Performance category to South African star Tyla.