Tiwa Savage previews new collaboration with Craig David

Singer Tiwa Savage has her fans on the edge of their seats with her preview of a new single featuring British music star Craig David.

Tiwa Savage teased the song titled 'Commitment' on her Instagram handle on January 29, 2025.

The single is set to be her first release of the year and a follow-up to 'Forgiveness' which was released in 2024 as the lead single of her upcoming album which will also released at some point in 2025.

The song sees Tiwa Savage flex her famous vocals next to Craig David who is popular in Nigeria for his hit single '7 Days' and 'Walking Away' off his classic album 2000 album 'Born To Win'.

Since breaking into the Nigerian mainstream over a decade ago, Tiwa Savage has become one of Nigeria's most celebrated artist s. Her collection of hit records has rocketed her to the summit of Nigerian music while also making her one of the backbones for the female arm of the industry.

Among some of Tiwa Savage's major strides is being the first Nigerian artist to perform at the British Royal Coronation ceremony when she flew the continent's flag at the coronation of King Charles III .

Her upcoming collaboration with Craig David is the latest in her partnership with international global stars which includes Grammy-winning singers Beyonce and Brandy.

Tiwa Savage's next album will be her fifth and a follow-up on the soundtrack album for her first feature movie 'Water & Garri' which features guest appearances from Ayra Starr, Black Sherif, Young Jonn, and Olamide among other stars.