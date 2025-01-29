The Headies announces April as date for 17th edition, December for 18th edition

The 17th Headies Awards will be held on April 5, 2025, in Lagos Nigeria.

The date was revealed by the Headies Executive Producer Mr. Ayo Animashun at an unveiling event on Tuesday, January 28.

Activities surrounding the 17th Headies are set to kick off in March 2025 with the curtain being the awards ceremony which will be held on the 5th of April, 2025.

In a historic move, the Headies is set to host two editions in a calendar year as the 18th edition is billed for December 2025.

Explaining what necessitated this decision, Ayo Animashaun said that the 17th edition was initially billed for 2024 but had to be canceled for unforeseen reasons.



He emphasised that the award follows an annual calendar which the Academy intends to maintain hence the reason for another edition in December.

The nomination window for the 17th edition runs from April 1, 2023, to July 31, 2024, while the 18th edition is likely going to cover August the other half of 2024, and a larger part of 2025.



The Headies are yet to reveal the host and venue for the 17th edition which will be returning to Nigeria after two editions outside the country.

The 16th edition took place in Atlanta USA which was the second year the award ceremony left the country.



The Executive Producer Ayo Animashahun cited planning costs as the reason the award had to temporarily leave Nigeria.