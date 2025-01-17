The entertainment industry has many stars who need healing - ID Cabasa

In a series of posts on his X page, ID Cabasa opined that the Nigerian entertainment industry is filled with stars who need healing.

According to the legendary music producer who is behind some of Nigeria's iconic stars, many entertainers are dealing with trauma that hasn't been medically addressed.



He further stated that when these people do speak up, instead of assisting them observers instead choose sides, mock, and judge them for the things they need healing from.

"We need to treat Trauma more in Naija… A lot of people need closure.. unfortunately when they speak up rather than finding healing “People pick side” We mock/blame/judge people for things they need healing from."

The music producer stated that commentators deepen this pain by choosing to criticise rather than emphasise with entertainers who are bold enough to share their trauma.

"The entertainment industry has many stars that need healing… But commentators deepen their pain by criticising them rather than showing empathy. So a lot is locked in so as to appear STRONG while dying internally. Even when they cry out for help, we gloss over it as entertainment."

ID Cabasa's posts come off the back of the recent social media back and forth between musician Spyro and music executive and businessman Ubi Franklin who he accused of owing him 10 million naira.