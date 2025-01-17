The best of the East & West combine as Bruce Melodie taps Joeboy for new song

This is the lead single from Bruce Melodie’s debut studio album, Colorful Generation.

This highly-anticipated collaboration is available on all major streaming platforms, alongside a stunning music video.

Hailing from Rwanda, Bruce Melodie has built a reputation as one of East Africa’s most versatile and award-winning artists.

His debut album, Colorful Generation, celebrates Africa’s rich musical diversity, blending modern and traditional sounds into a cohesive and vibrant sonic experience.

“Beauty on Fire” exemplifies this ethos, combining Bruce’s soulful vocals and Joeboy’s signature melodic delivery in an Afropop masterpiece.

'Beauty on Fire' is a captivating anthem that celebrates love and admiration. The lyrics, “It’s your face for me, it’s your waist for me, smile and face, your beauty is on fire,” are a heartfelt ode to a stunning love interest, encapsulating charm and desire.

The accompanying music video brings this sentiment to life with vivid imagery that highlights the culture and style of both artists, blending Rwandan and Nigerian elements in a visual spectacle.

Nigerian Afropop sensation Joeboy opens the track with his smooth delivery in Nigerian Pidgin English, seamlessly transitioning to a hook performed in Bruce Melodie’s native Rwandan dialect.

This linguistic and cultural interplay underscores the power of collaboration, demonstrating how African artists are bridging divides to create music that transcends borders.

As African music continues to command global recognition, collaborations like 'Beauty on Fire' are a testament to the continent’s creative strength and unity.

This partnership between East and West Africa exemplifies the cultural richness of the African music industry and highlights the universal appeal of its sound.

'Beauty on Fire' is more than just a song. It’s a celebration of Africa’s rising influence in the global music scene.