Spyro shares his bitter experience as an artist on businessman Paul O's label

In the interview with Echo Room, Spyro shared that he signed to Paul Okoye's label because he believed with the resources at the label's disposal, he would have a speedy route to success.

"I signed the deal because I saw the affiliation he had with the likes of Wizkid. He was giving everyone endorsement".

According to Spyro, nothing could be farther from a speedy path to mainstream success as he didn't make any notable career advancement during his two years with the label.

"I was there for about two years and nothing happened. I was always in tears crying," Spyro said on his experience.

In the interview, the singer shared that he had to go take a loan to promote his single 'Funke' which Davido had taken an interest in and recorded a remix alongside Mayorkun.

"When we dropped 'Funke', David picked interest in the song...I went to the label to fund it but they were not forthcoming even though the money was there".

Spyro revealed he and his business partner collected two loans including one from a bank whose staff started visiting him at home after he defaulted on the repayment.

He further revealed that despite securing a big song with 'Funke', he still struggled to consolidate the gain because he was new in the industry and could not also deliver a strong follow-up.

Speaking on the label One African Music Fest owned by businessman Paul O, Spyro described the label boss as one who understood the showbiz more than the music business.

"He's a nice and kind guy but he understands showbiz more than he does the music business...I wouldn't say he knew much about the music business at the time," Spyro said on Paul O's approach to running the label.

In the interview, Spyro shared his journey to fame including missing out on a potential career-defining collaboration with Davido.