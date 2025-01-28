Spotify paid out a record $10 billion to the music industry in 2024

In 2024, Spotify paid out a record $10 billion to the music industry. This brings it to a total of nearly $60 billion since its inception. Today, the company has more than 500 million paying listeners across all music streaming services.

According to the company, its strategy in growing its subscription services to the most popular and highest paying included prioritising retention through personalization, curation, and delivering innovative products like AI DJ, Daylist, and the viral annual Spotify Wrapped.

The option of ad-supported streams has helped to attract consumers who would later become paying users.



According to the report provided by the company, 60% of Premium subscribers were once free tier users.

Spotify highlights its availability in multiple markets where they offer local entry prices as a major factor in its growth.



This market segmentation and strategic focus on local engagements have resulted in tremendous growth across markets like India, Brazil, Mexico, and Nigeria.

Another marker of Spotify's growth is captured in its payout which has increased exponentially since 2014.



In 2024, 10,000 artists generate over $100,000 per year from Spotify alone.

For Nigeria, the growth is equally significant as Spotify provided a medium through which artists can directly get their songs to consumers globally hence exposing them to a limitless revenue pipeline.



In 2023, the company paid out 23 billion naira to Nigerian artists.

Music growth is at an all-time high. In 2024, the global value of music copyright was estimated at a whopping $45.5 billion which for the first time placed it above the movie industry.

According to Spotify's Vice President for Music Business David Kaefer, the company intends to keep innovating to offer the best for fans and creators.

"Our goal is to help artists get their work in front of existing and future fans, continue to innovate on their behalf, and deliver it in a way that inspires people to pay for it. Onboarding people to paid streaming is precisely what has increased our payouts—tenfold—over the past decade."