Shazam names Morravey as one of the rising stars to watch out for in 2025

Morravey came into the public consciousness after she was featured by Davido on 'In The Garden' off his record-breaking fourth album 'Timeless'.

The singer captivated listeners with her soothing vocals which she further showcased on her impressive debut EP 'RAVI'.

After wrapping up 2024 on a high note with the release of her viral single 'Ifeneme', the singer has been listed by popular musical search platform Shazam as one of the artists to watch out for in 2025.

The Afrobeats rising star first started to bubble on Shazam in March 2023, starting in Kenya, Tanzania, Ghana, Benin as well as Nigeria.

She made her Nigerian Shazam chart debut in November 2023 alongside Davido with their track 'MAGICIAN.'

Following its release, Morravey’s top song on Shazam, 'Ifineme' debuted on the global Shazam chart in October 2024.

The song has also charted nationally across the African continent in Cameroon, Ghana, Zambia, and her home country of Nigeria – reaching No.2 on the Nigerian Shazam chart in October, spending 11 weeks on the chart.

Morravey is joined on the list by other rising stars from different parts of the world including British singer Bea and her Business, Argentinian sensation Olivia Wald, Malaysian Indie-Pop singer Chloe Qisha, and French Pop singer Pierre Garnier.

Shazam's 10 Artists to watch out for in 2025