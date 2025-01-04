Shaybilly lays down a marker with new song '4 Meter'

Shaybilly has started the new year on a high. With the new single, "4 Meter", released Saturday, 4 January 2025, he's on a mission to become an Afrobeats rockstar.

Coming out all guns blazing with the sonically compelling two-minute, fifty-two-second Amapiano single that will get everyone dancing all night reveals his plan to lay down a marker as one of Afrobeats top dogs to look out for this year.

Produced by Vikwynbeat and published by Byvance, Shaybilly was spot-on lyrically. "I was done compiling songs for my forthcoming album, but when Vikwynbeat previews the beat to this song, it is irresistible. From the moment I heard it, I had the inspiration for the lyrics. The message was about being relentless despite any hardship or obstacles. Honestly, the recording process was fun and fulfilling." - Shaybilly

Christened Seun Oyedokun, a native of Oyo State, ShayBilly is a seasoned singer, songwriter, and producer who's been making waves in the music world for years. His journey began as the lead singer of a boy band, where he honed his craft and built a foundation in performance. Transforming into a solo artist, he's experimenting with blending several genres and breaking new ground, and his career is on an upward trajectory.

"Throughout my career, I've been fortunate enough to perform on stages big and small, from local venues to larger festivals like the NEA Awards (USA), Calabar Music Festival (Nigeria), South Africa Club Tours, and London Venues. Each performance was an opportunity to connect with my audience across the globe. The single, “4 Meter”, off my forthcoming album, is another opportunity for connectivity with the audience." - Shaybilly

