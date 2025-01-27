Shallipopi teases new single as he prepares fans for his upcoming album

Rap sensation Shallipopi has delighted fans with the teaser of an unreleased single.

The teaser shared on his social media platforms, offers a glimpse into the artist’s evolving sound.

The snippet has already sparked excitement among fans, who have taken to the comments section to express their anticipation.

This teaser is the latest as the rapper continues to prepare for the release of his upcoming album which is set to drop in 2025.

Known for his unique blend of Amapiano fusion, hip-hop, and his Benin-influenced slang and lyrics, Shallipopi has quickly risen to prominence in the Nigerian music scene, captivating audiences with his infectious beats and relatable lyrics.

Since breaking into the mainstream with his viral hit record 'Elon Musk,' Shallopopi has become one of Nigeria's most sensational hitmakers.



The singer recently shared a screenshot of a video call with American rapper Swae Lee with hints at a possible collaboration on his upcoming album.

The project will follow his 2024 album 'Shakespopi' which suffered heavy criticism for its poor songwriting, lazy approach, and monotonous delivery.