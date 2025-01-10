Shallipopi boasts about his next album, hints at collaboration with American star

Shallipopi is upbeat on his upcoming album which is expected to drop in 2025.

The rapper made this remark in a post on his Snapchat account where he posted a screenshot of a video call with American star Swae Lee.



In the post, Shallipopi said "Album finna make you scared," hinting that his next project is done and ready to go.

The possibility of a collaboration with Swae Lee has excited listeners as the award-winning singer is a big admirer of Afrobeats.

The project which is set to be released in 2025 is preceded by the songs 'Free Service' and 'Order' featuring Olamide.





The project will follow Shallipopi's 'Shakespopi' which despite having the popular song 'ASAP' suffered heavy criticism due to its poor songwriting, lazy approach, and monotonous delivery.





The rapper who broke into the mainstream with a collection of hit singles that combines his Benin heritage and era-defining Amapiano fusion will be aiming to restate his status as a hitmaker.