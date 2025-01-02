Seyi Vibez, Reminisce dazzle 20,000 fans in sold out Mainland Block Party

One of Nigeria's foremost live music events, The Mainland Block Party kicked off its 2025 edition with a sold-out concert in Lagos.

The party tagged Street Credibility took place in Ikeja and attracted over 20,000 fans who came out to kick off the year with energetic music and vibrant performances from some of Afrobeats' most popular artists.

The party was headlined by multi-award-winning rapper and hitmaker Reminisce who dazzled fans with a collection of his smash hit records that has defined his nearly two decades run as a force in Nigerian hip hop.

Street Pop star Seyi Vibez was also at hand to deliver electrifying performances of his ear defining hit records.

Just a day after sharing the stage with Wizkid and Burna Boy at the Greater Lagos Concert, Seyi Vibez brought his street defining records to the Mainland Block party were thousands of fans sang along to the songs that has rocketed him from relative obscurity to stardom.

Other artists at the concert includes rapper Magnito whose hit single 'Canada' was one of the viral street songs of 2024.

The Street shaping DJ YK Mule whose hit single 'Oblee' was the major soundtyrackj for the 2024 Detty December season also brought his famous mixes to the Mainland Block Party stage.