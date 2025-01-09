Runtown excites fans as he announces new single

One of Nigeria's favourite stars Runtown has delighted fans with the announcement of a new single.

The singer made the revelation on his Instagram story where he posted "New music out soon. #EndAMan".

The song likely titled 'End A Man' comes off the back of the recent release of Runtown's 'Flow' released in December 2024 which was his first release in two years.

Runtown, one of Afrobeats' most memorable hitmakers has carved a niche for himself as an artist who lets the music do the talking.

Since releasing his impressive debut album 'Ghetto University' a decade ago which housed the super hits 'Garlado' featuring Davido and 'Bendown Pause' featuring Wizkid, Runtown has become a force to be reckoned with.

In 2017, he dropped the hit single 'Mad Over You' which became one of the biggest songs in Afrobeats' rich history.

Following the release of his third album 'Signs' in 2022, Runtwon went on a two-year hiatus that was quintessential to the reticent star known for his classy fashion and unique sound.