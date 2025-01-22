Ruger teases collaboration with Zlatan ahead of new album

Ruger has teased a new collaboration featuring rapper Zlatan.

The hitmaker revealed this in a post on his Instagram story where he shared an image of the song which is one of the tracks of his upcoming album.

Ruger raved on Zlatan's verse in a post on his X account where he revealed he has listened to the verse over a thousand times.

The song is likely to precede the release of Ruger's second LP 'Blown Boy' which is scheduled to drop in March 2025.

The sophomore LP comes off the back of his 2024 joint project 'RnB' with foe turned friend BNXN.



Ruger's next album is preceded with the release of the singles 'Luv Again' and 'Make Way'. More recently, he released 'Toma Toma' featuring Tiwa Savage.

The album is also going to be Ruger's second project since he parted ways with Jonzing World in 2023 to set up his Blown Boy imprint which also happens to be the title of his upcoming album.

Since breaking into the mainstream in 2020 with his hit-filled EP 'Pandemic', Ruger has become one of Afrobeats' most versatile hitmakers.

The singer has made a name for himself through his vibrant fusion of Dancehall and Afrobeats while also displaying range by crafting R&B records.

Among some of his popular hits include 'Bounce', and 'Abu Dhabi' off his debut EP. On his sophomore EP, he delivered the hit records 'Girlfriend' and 'WeWe'.

Ruger's debut LP packed the chart-topping record 'Asiwaju' which underscored his status as one of the finest artists of his generation.

Ruger's hitmaking ability is complimented by his showmanship with his live performances often attracting lots of female fans who join him on stage to put on a show.