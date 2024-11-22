Rising star T Solo declares superstar intent with new single 'Voodoo'

Rising music star T Solo is back with a new single.

Nigerian Afrobeats sensation T Solo, hailing from the vibrant city of Lagos, proudly announces the release of his single, 'Voodoo'.

The track captures the enchanting allure of love and the intoxicating emotions it brings, drawing listeners into a captivating rhythmic experience.

'Voodoo' seamlessly blends T Solo’s distinctive sound with the infectious energy of contemporary Afrobeats, delivering a compelling narrative of passion and desire that resonates universally.