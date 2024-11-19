Rising star Jelly Bee ignites the airwaves with new single 'High Tension'

Sierra Leonean rap sensation, Jelly Bee, is back and hotter than ever with her latest single, 'High Tension'. Signed to the forward-thinking ABANGZ Originals label, Jelly Bee is poised to take the global music scene by storm.

High Tension, produced by Nigeria's Masterkraft, captures the thrill of attraction and intensity of connection. A mix of Krio, English, and metaphors, the track mixes humour, passion, and energy, showcasing Jelly Bee's ability to tell stories with authenticity and flair.

The high-energy production offers a refreshing sound while staying true to Sierra Leonean influences, bringing a unique cultural touch to West African music.

Recording 'High Tension' presented a thrilling challenge for Jelly Bee as she ventured into a new genre. Balancing her cultural heritage with global appeal, she embraced the creative process and emerged with a masterpiece.

Jelly Bee shares “We were recording all night, we wrote from hook to verse spontaneously, it was a new challenge but a beautiful experience and exposure. This is by far our best work of art, so expect a great sound, easy and relatable lyrics and of course classy, SALONE MUSIC.”