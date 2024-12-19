Reactions as Mariah Carey signs Rihanna's chest at Christmas concert

The most shockingly cute thing happened during the closing night of the Christmas Time tour headlined by the 'Queen of Christmas' herself, Mariah Carey.

Music fans are still stupefied and can't get enough of the moment which has now gone viral.

Rihanna, 36, attended Mariah Carey's concert at Brooklyn's Barclays Center on Tuesday night and couldn't stop herself from fangirling the Queen of Christmas.

The night undoubtedly saw Carey deliver electrifying performances filled with holiday music and classic hits.

But it wasn't going to end there. As she performed the fan-favourite 'Always Be My Baby' with the crowd singing along while she left the stage to interact with the fans, Rihanna was right there calling out to her.

"Come here!" she said excitedly to Carey who moved towards her as soon as she could.

RiRi wanted an autograph and wasted no time in asking for one. "Who has the shades? Can I buy them?” Carey, 55, playfully asked as they both waited for a marker.

Rihanna replied, “Yeah, you can have them. For free!”

The crowd went wild when RiRi requested that Carey sign an autograph on her chest and the singer obliged.

Rihanna danced her way back to A$AP Rocky to show off her her signed chest as Carey headed back to the stage to continue her performance.

"Rihanna is me fr. She was getting her whole life at the Mariah Carey concert," an excited fan wrote on X.

"Celebrities also behaving like normal fans... remember you are not weird," wrote an X user.