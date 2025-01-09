Portable thanks Skepta after receiving royalties for their hit song 'Tony Montana'

Street hop sensation Portable has expressed gratitude to rapper Skepta after receiving his royalties for their hit collaboration 'Tony Montana'.

The single released in early 2024 marked one of Portable's biggest hits yet as he formed an unlikely partnership with British Nigerian Grime icon Skepta.

The singer took to his Instagram story to thank the rapper after receiving his cut of the royalties after earlier posting about anticipating the first payment.



"God bless you @skepta. Money don enter. Big thanks @sonymusic," Portable said in the post.





In another post, Portable hailed the rapper for not cheating him out of his dues.



"@skepta Tony Montana money don enter. No ripping zone. Big Smoke, Big Money. I really appreciate you".

Reacting to Portable's words, Skepta shared a screenshot of the post on his X account with the caption "Greed no dey my dictionary".

Portable's gratitude for getting his dues off the collaboration is true to his outspokenness, especially regarding his transitional relationship with other artists.

After breaking into the mainstream thanks to Olamide's appearance on the hit song 'Zazzu', Portable later turned around to accuse Poco Lee who facilitated the remix of trying to cheat him off his dues.

Since becoming a household name, Portable has consistently been in the news for accusing different people of trying to rob him of his due including four-time Grammy nominee Davido whom he claimed failed to bless him with a verse.