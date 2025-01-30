Phyno announces return of annual sold-out Enugu concert

Phyno will be returning to the coal city of Enugu for his annual Phyno Fest concert in 2025.

The Award-winning rapper made this disclosure in a visit to the state governor Peter Mbah at his office.



"The state governor is doing an amazing job. Everywhere looks so different and I'm proud of him," Phyno told the press in an interview outside the governor's office.

The musician also stated that part of his visit was geared towards intimating the governor on plans for his concert scheduled for November 2025.



In the interview, Phyno also praised the ongoing development in Enugu and called on interested tourists to visit the state.

Since gaining mainstream attention a decade ago, Phyno has soared to the top of Nigerian music as one of the country's most celebrated rappers.

The rapper famous for his smooth Igbo flow hosts an annual Phyno Fest concert at the 60,000-capacity Nnamdi Azikiwe stadium which he has sold out on multiple occasions.

In 2024, Phyno continued his strides of delivering hit records with the release of a new album titled 'Full Time Job'.



The project which features guest appearances from Burna Boy, Chimp, Arrdee, Cheque, Flavour, and Fave, among others earned praise for its rich hip-hop fusion.

Phyno's role as a pacesetter in Nigerian hip-hop is further emphasised by the crop of rappers from the East including Jeriq and Aguero Banks who have referred to him as an inspiration and also followed in his footsteps by selling out the Nnamdi Azikiwe stadium.