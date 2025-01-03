Organisers explain why Portable was stopped from performing in Ibadan

The news-making singer was among the artists billed to perform at Fuji music star Taye Currency's concert in Ibadan.

In an expected turn of events, Portable was stopped from performing at the concert over what the organisers have described as a decision taken to guarantee his safety.

According to the organisers Jarule Entertainment who spoke to Tribune, there were reasonable concerns over the singer's safety, especially after his recent infamous statement about the City of Ibadan.

It's in the interest of protecting Portable and other attendees that the organisers concluded that it was better for the singer to be altogether removed from the event lineup.

"We spoke to the commissioner of police about the matter and even signed an undertaking. We were provided with adequate security at the venue but we got reports that some people were still asking around for Portable’s whereabouts and lodging in Ibadan. It was then decided that he {Portable} stay off the show altogether".

Portable is no stranger to being in the news for the wrong reasons and his latest fiasco in Ibadan follows his comments about the city which he belittled in a video on social media where he was engaging in an exchange of words with his ex-wife Queen Dammy.

In the video, Portable was showcasing the house he rented for his ex-wife and boasted that it was the only building with a POP ceiling in all of Ibadan.

His comments didn't sit well with the indigenes of Ibadan who tacked him on social media. Although the singer would later apologise, the damage has already been done.