Olamide excites fans as he hints at a new project set to drop soon

After recently exciting listeners with a freestyle that rolls back the years, Grammy-nominated rapper Olamide has told fans they have more to look forward to.

In a post on his X account, the multi-award-winning rapper revealed that he intends to release the second installment of his EP 'Ikigai'.

Olamide responded to a fan complaining that his new freestyle 'Idan Buruku' was too short.

"You’d have to wait for Ikigai vol. 2 almost here," Olamide replied.

The first installment of Olamide's 'Ikigai', the Japanese word that translates to "a reason to live" enjoyed success. The project had the songs 'Metaverse', 'Habibi', and 'Uptown Disco' featuring Asake & Fireboy.

The EP is Olamide's 10th solo project which captures his constant evolution and ability to stay in tune with the pulse of the culture.

Aside from releasing 'Ikigai' in 2024, Olamnide also made several guest appearances including on songs with Shallipopi, Zlatan, Khaid, Alpha P, Gimba, and more recently with the Antiworld Gangsters.

In over a decade in the music industry, Olamide has remained at the summit where he has consolidated his place as one of the greatest Nigerian musicians of the 21st century.

Beyond being a hitmaker, Olamide is a successful label boss whose YBNL imprint has churned out notable stars including Lil Kesh, Adekunle Gold, Fireboy, and Asake.