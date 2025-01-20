OdumoduBlvck teases new song as he prepares listeners for his upcoming album

Award-winning rapper OdumoduBlvck has teased a new song on his social media account as he continues to prepare listeners for the release of his upcoming album.

The song which appears to feature singer Victony has been met with positive feedback from fans and artists who continue to be wowed by his abilities.

The song is the latest in a series of teasers the rapper has shared ahead of the release of his upcoming album 'Industry Machine'.

Ahead of his new album, OdumoduBlvck released the rap record 'Not All That' while also going on a collaborative streak that includes being featured by Davido on his chart-topping record 'Funds'.

OdumoduBlvck recently released the joint project 'Nothing Change' with his crew Antiworld Gangsters which sees him kick off the year on a strong note.

With his upcoming album, the rapper will be aiming to improve on the record of his 2023 project 'Eziokwu' which is one of the most successful rap albums in the streaming era of Nigerian music.

Since announcing himself in the mainstream with his hit song 'Picanto' featuring Zlatan, OdumoduBlvck has enjoyed a speedy ascension to stardom.

His hit single 'Declan Rice' named after the England football star enjoyed international acclaim and was used to unveil the player after he became Arsenal's record-breaking signing.

His success brought him the attention of global hip-hop stars including Skepta, Stormzy, and Rick Ross who have hailed him for his unique sound.