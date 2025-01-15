OAP Dotun decries quality of Nigerian music in recent years

The vocal OAP on social media decried the low replay value of most songs churned out by Nigerian artists in the last five years.

He argued that music listeners are overwhelmed with choices as numerous tracks are released simultaneously, often driven by trends.

He suggested that many of these songs are created primarily to cater to attention-seeking audiences, with a strong focus on streaming numbers.

Taking to his X, he wrote:

Most of the songs made now in the last five years have no longevity. You might not remember them not because they not good enough but the market is over saturated with so many songs made in a haste. It’s a race to be heard, a number game over anything else.

The music industry in Nigeria is pressured. Some songs these artistes make lately is to satisfy an attention seeking audience; compete with themselves over satisfying their conscience. if we let them be selfish with their creativity sometimes, u will get the best out of them when you dictate what you want always over encouraging their freedom of creativity, you can’t get the best out of them.

Apparently; you don’t!

One could agree with Dotun that the quality of music has declined in recent years, particularly with the rise of the ‘Afrobeats to the world’ mantra.

Nigerian artists often cater to the international market, driven by commercial pressures stemming from the record deals many of them sign.

ALSO READ: OAP Dotun slams Afrobeats artists for charging Nigerians in dollars

Like Dotun said in another tweet, ‘Gbedu Dey drop but Gbedu no Dey last’.