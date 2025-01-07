Niniola hints at possible joint project with sister Teni

Niniola hints at a possible collaboration with sister Teni.

The singer hinted at this at a recent interview with Hip TV where she was asked if she would be collaborating with her sister Teni.

"It's in the works already so just stay close," Niniola said.

The news comes as an excitement for fans of both stars who have eagerly anticipated a collaboration by the sisters who have distinguished themselves as two of Afrobeats' distinctive talents.

Niniola whose career has spanned over a decade made a name for herself through her brilliant fusion of House music with Afrobeats.

With a collection of hit songs that includes 'Maradona', 'Omo Rapala', and 'Addicted'.

The award-winning Niniola is also famous for her vocals for which she won an award for the Headies Best Female Vocal Performance in 2020 for her single 'Addicted'.

Teni has described Niniola as an inspiration and the reason she went into music. Like her older sister, Teni is also one of Afrobeats' sensational singers known for her industrious hitmaking and songwriting abilities.

With hit records like 'Case', 'Asakamaya', and 'Uyo Meyo', Teni has won several awards including the Headies Record of the Year prize.

Both sisters released new projects in 2024 with Teni releasing the 16-track LP 'Tears of the Sun' while Niniola shared her third album 'Press Play'.