My fifth album will change lives - Davido says on his upcoming project

Nigerian music superstar Davido makes bold declarations on his upcoming album.

In a new video, Davido was captured speaking on what fans should expect from his next album.

In the video clip, Davido sat next to his wife Chioma Adeleke in a private jet, the singer boasted that his upcoming fifth album would be amazing and would change lives.

"My fifth album is going to be amazing. It's going to change everybody's lives...Our lives already changed in the past couple of years. It has been lit and it's about to get more lit," Davido said.

Davido's highly-anticipated album titled 'Five' is set for release on March 14, 2024, and the four-time Grammy nominee already boasted that it's his best yet.

Ahead of his album release, Davido has dropped the chart-topping single 'Awuke' featuring YG Marley and 'Funds' featuring OdumoduBlvck and Chike which set a new record for most streams in an opening week in Nigeria.

The multi-award-winning superstar is yet to unveil the tracklist for his next album, the pre-release option on streaming platforms shows the album will pack 17 songs.

In an interview, Omah Lay shared that he has a collaboration with Davido that will appear on 'Five'. Fans will be eager to see the other superstar lineup on the album.

Ahead of his album release Davido will be competing for a chance to win his first Grammy Awards on February 5, 2025.