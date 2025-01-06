My Dad is rich, I might just enter the music business - Kiddwaya

Ex-Big Brother Naija housemate Kiddwaya hints at venturing into the music world.

In a post shared on his X account, Kiddwaye revealed that he might just venture into the music business, especially since his dad is rich and could afford to hire the best.

"Maybe I should enter this music business as well. Popsi is rich so we go just hire the best of everyone. Make I kuku see wetin sup," the post reads.

Kiddwaya's post comes off the back of the ongoing social media back and forth between Burna Boy and socialite Cubana Chief Priest with the beef bordering on their social status and opulence.

Kiddwaya might have been drawn to the international rise of Nigerian music and the success it has afforded the stars, especially since he has first-hand experience courtesy of his friend Davido.

Kiddwaya, the son of wealthy Nigerian businessman Terry Waya, has consistently flaunted his opulence in his pictures, which sometimes include a display of bundles of minted cash.

The Waya empire heir seems to be considering putting his family's wealth and net worth to use in his quest to get to the music world.

It's unsure whether Kiddwaya might be considering becoming a music executive or getting into the studio booth like his fellow rich kid and Afrobeats superstar Davido.

While it's unlikely that the 31-year-old would become a musician, it's not uncommon for celebrities to explore their artistic talents by making music.

The Nigerian entertainment industry, especially the popular reality show Big Brother Naija has produced several musicians including 4 previous winners. Kiddwaya might just become the latest on this growing list.

