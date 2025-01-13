Mr. P's management reacts to Darkoo's allegation, tags it opportunistic & selfish

Mr. P's handlers One Management have responded to the allegation of sabotage levied against the legendary musician by Darkoo.

In a lengthy press release signed by Ayo Oke on behalf of One Management, the company called the claims opportunistic and selfish.





Darkoo had earlier accused Peter Okoye AKA Mr. P who is one half of the legendary P Square of attempting to sabotage her new release 'Focus On Me (All The Sexy Ladies In The Club)' because she refused to feature him on the song.

The company explained that Darkoo approached Mr. P for guidance on how to clear the sample and their client was willing to guide her through the process.

The release further revealed that Darkoo offered to have the veteran as a guest artist on the remix but contrary to her claim that Mr. P insisted on being on the original, he communicated his unavailability for the proposed video shoot.

The company denied claims that Mr. P took down the music video because of grievances over Darkoo's refusal to feature him on it.



Rather, he acted to protect his interest as the negotiations to clear the song didn't include him and he didn't consent to any such agreement.

One Management stated that in her attempt to clear the song, Darkoo engaged with an individual who didn't represent their client's interests and it was said individual that she offered there 50% royalties.