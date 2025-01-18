Michael Marinho releases new R&B single, 'Troublemaker'

Emerging singer-songwriter Michael Marinho is thrilled to announce the release of his highly anticipated new single, "Troublemaker."

Following the success of his second single, "Electric Slide," Marinho returns with an electrifying R&B anthem designed to ignite dance floors and captivate audiences.

“Troublemaker” is a smooth fusion of sultry vocals, lush harmonies, and soulful rhythms that highlight Marinho’s signature R&B style. The song’s infectious beat and relatable lyrics reflect his evolving artistry and ability to connect deeply with his listeners.

Michael Marinho has quickly gained recognition as one of the most promising voices in contemporary R&B. With “Troublemaker,” he continues to push creative boundaries and solidify his position as an artist to watch.

The single is now available on all major streaming platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music, and Tidal.

About Michael Marinho:

Michael Marinho is a singer-songwriter whose journey in the music industry is both inspiring and impressive. His passion for music, which began at the age of eight when he transformed a simple poem into his first song, has fueled his creative expression and served as a vital outlet for his emotions.

By the time he released his debut single "911" in 2024, Marinho had already composed hundreds of songs and developed a profound love for music. Primarily an R&B artist, his sound is a rich tapestry woven from genres including jazz, hip-hop, neo-soul, pop, and rock. Marinho’s songwriting is a blend of imagination and inspiration drawn from everyday life.

