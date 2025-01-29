Mercy Chinwo's ex-manager Eezeetee denies bullying claims, calls her a fantastic actress

In a video shared on his Instagram page on January 29, 2024, Mercy Chinwo's ex-manager Ezekiel Onyedikachukwu AKA Eezeetee denied ever threatening or intimidating the singer.



His comments come after the award-winning gospel singer in a post on her Instagram post accused Eezeetee of bullying and threatening to destroy her.

She also alleged that he nursed a vendetta against her because she refused to join him in his fight against other prominent figures in the gospel scene.



Reacting to these claims, Eezeetee said that he never bullied nor threatened to destroy Mercy Chinwo, instead, it was his life and reputation that was subjected to severe attacks.

In the video caption, Mr. Onyedikachukwu claimed that he stayed silent even when the singer attempted to use the EFCC to detain him and only instituted a court action to enforce his fundamental rights and prevent harassment.



"Even in the face of injustice, I chose silence.



When you involved the EFCC to detain me, I remained silent.



When I sought resolution through the Multidoor Court, I remained silent. Even when I filed a lawsuit to protect my human rights and prevent further harassment, I still chose silence.



But then, you maliciously manipulated the system, obtained a bench warrant against me, and published it globally.



This is not just about me—it's about transparency, fairness, and standing up against unjust actions.



Sometimes, silence is mistaken for weakness, but let me assure you, truth always prevails. Facts are stubborn."

Eezeetee who is the owner of EeZee Concepts to which Mercy Chinwo was previously signed stated that he approached several notable pastors in his effort to settle his dispute with the singer. However, these efforts yielded no result.