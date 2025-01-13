May D recalls career peak, says he was bigger than Davido & Wizkid

The singer made this claim in a recent appearance on the Honest Bunch Podcast where he touched extensively on his career and how it played out.

May D recalled that in 2011, his hit single 'Soundtrack' was bigger than Wizkid's 'Holla At Your Boy' which was one of the biggest hits of the year.

"Back then, it was Wiz, David, and I. I even Iike was bigger," May D said while going further to point out that his hit record soundtrack was bigger than 'Holla At Your Boy'.

In the interview, May D shared that he also had a relationship with Davido back in the day.

He recalled attempting to house him when his dad banned him from doing music but the four-time Grammy nominee couldn't stay at his place because of his living conditions then as he stayed in P-Square's boy's quarters.

On his meeting with P-Square, he shared that he met the legendary duo in 2008 and he worked on them on several singles notably 'Chop My Money' and 'Do As I Do' featuring Tiwa Savage which appeared on their 2011 album 'Invasion'.

May D shared that P-Square didn't attempt to sign him until around 2011 after he was featured by the duo on the hit single 'Chop My Money'.

May D had previously posted X that he would have been bigger than Wizkid if not for his conflict with P-Square.

Clarifying the post, the singer shared that he was reacting to bullying from Wizkid's fans.

According to May D, after meeting Akon in America for the video shoot of the remix, he made offers which he then presented to P-Square who consequently offered him a contract that stopped him from being signed by Akon.

May D shared that the attempt to sign him to P-Square's Square Record didn't work out after he asked for some clarifications on getting dues for his past contributions to their songs and other matters such as his accommodations.

May D revealed that he was asked to leave the P-Square mansion after he failed to sign the contract. After leaving May D shared that he went on to open his label he called Confam Records.

Despite not fulfilling his dream of getting signed to P-Square's Square Record, May D speaks favourably about the famous duo whom he described as amazing people.

During his mainstream run, May D delivered several hit records such as 'Ile Ijo' and 'Gat Me High' which continue to resonate with listeners.

The singer revealed that he intends to release new music in 2025 and fans should expect more from him.