Marrz shines on new heartfelt single 'Roses'

Marrz, the rising star known for his evocative lyrics and soul-stirring melodies, releases a new sound to all- 'Roses'.

With its reminiscent lyrics and in Marrz’s signature genre Afrosoul Marrz delivers 'Roses' as a reminder to cherish and honor those who stand by us through life’s highs and lows.

Marrz’s lyrical prowess and emotive delivery promise to create a lasting connection with listeners, making this single an anthem for expressing heartfelt appreciation and Love.

Speaking on the song, Marrz says: “I wrote “Roses” to remind us all to take a moment to acknowledge those who have been there for us,” Marrz shares. “It’s not just a song; it’s a gesture of love and gratitude, a way to give ‘Roses’ to those who mean the most to us while they’re here to receive them.”