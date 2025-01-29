M.A.D Solutions unveils new partnership with YouTube

Building on its recent groundbreaking partnership with TikTok, M.A.D Solutions, has announced another transformative initiative—“M.A.D Solutions for Creators”—in partnership with global content giant YouTube.

This strategic move positions M.A.D Solutions as a YouTube Creator Services Provider (CSP), setting new benchmarks for supporting creators in various aspects of their YouTube Journey, Such as Content Production, Optimization, Monetization, and audience engagement.

M.A.D Solutions is a pioneering force in Africa’s digital entertainment landscape, offering cutting-edge distribution, content management, and revenue optimization solutions for artists and creators. Committed to innovation, the company bridges technology and creativity to redefine opportunities in the global content ecosystem.

This partnership evolved from M.A.D Solutions' established Sound Recording and Audio Visual (SRAV) Partnership with YouTube, which previously focused on asset management, Monetization, and Rights Management for Official Artist Channels via M.A.D Solutions Content Owner.

The new engagement expands this ecosystem with an Affiliate Content Owner For Creators “M.A.D Solutions Creators” integrating niche creators such as podcasters, lifestyle influencers, reality TV producers, and experts in travel, fashion, beauty, and more.

By bridging the gap between artists and creators, M.A.D Solutions aims to redefine opportunities for all categories to thrive within an interconnected revenue and royalties framework.

A standout aspect of this initiative is that it provides funding opportunities to help viable creators cover production costs and other financial contingencies.



This enables them to concentrate on their craft while accessing essential resources for sustainable growth and professional excellence.

In a statement issued by Bugwu Aneto-Okeke founder M.A.D Solutions, he said "Our vision has always been to bridge technology and creativity to unlock opportunities for creators in Africa and beyond. With 'M.A.D Solutions for Creators,' we are not only reshaping the digital landscape but also ensuring that creators, regardless of their niche, have access to funding, strategies, and the global platforms needed to amplify their voices." Ernest Agbhewe, General Manager of M.A.D Solutions, also remarked: “This milestone represents our unwavering commitment to empowering creators and fostering innovation in the digital content space."