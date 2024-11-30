KVLT announces December dates for 'Even In The Day' set to hold in Abuja & Lagos

With a track record of hosting iconic editions across Lagos, Abuja, Ibadan, Ghana, and South Africa, Even In The Day continues to set the pace for premium daytime entertainment.

Nigeria’s biggest day party brand, Even In The Day, is proud to unveil an exciting calendar of events this December, showcasing its commitment to creating unforgettable experiences and shaping the Nigerian entertainment and pop culture scene.

Even With Skyla– December 14th, 2024, Abuja



Kicking off in the vibrant city of Abuja and headlined by Skyla Tylaa, this exclusive edition will feature electrifying music, immersive visuals, and unforgettable moments curated to deliver the ultimate day-party experience.

Dance Eko Festival– December 20th & 21st, 2024, Lagos



A two-day extravaganza in Lagos that promises to highlight the pulsating energy of the city’s dance and DJ scene. This festival will feature curated DJ sets by exceptional Nigerian and South African DJs, and cultural showcases that celebrate Lagos as a global entertainment hub.

Even In The Day (All White Edition)– January 1st, 2025, Lagos



Ring in the New Year in style with the All White Edition, a sophisticated and dazzling affair to set the tone for a promising 2025.

In his comments, KVLT founder and Even In The Day pioneer Jemedafe Caleb says “Our December calendar is more than just a series of events; it’s a statement. The day party culture in Nigeria is on the rise, and Even In The Day is proud to be at the forefront of this movement.” “From hosting culturally impactful moments to fostering talent development, we are dedicated to pushing the impact of DJs in Nigeria’s entertainment scene”, said DJ Six7even, co-founder and headliner of EvenInTheDay.