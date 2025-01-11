Kelly Hansome claims former record label offered him N450k for N6m worth show, throws allegation at D’banj

Nigerian musician, Orji Kelechi Obinna George Michael, popularly known by his stage name, Kelly Hansome, has made some stunning allegations against some heavyweights in the music industry.

The ‘Maga Don Pay’ singer made the allegations in a video he dropped of himself appearing on a yet-to-be-released podcast.

Talking about his rather unpalatable experience under his former record label, Kennis Music, the singer recounted a time he was informed a show he performed at was worth N450k, only to find out later the organisers allegedly paid N6 million.

The singer, however, claimed he stopped the show midway while he told people he was not paid, leading to organisers demanding a refund.

The video, which consisted of different clips put together, saw Kelly Hansome talk about a certain endorsement deal he got that was worth N140million.He captioned the video:

Don’t pick sides until you know the full story because some people are highly skilled in making other people look bad.



They’ve been doing this to everyone until e reach my turn. They do this sh** for a living. All eyes on the afrimma_podcast. As e dey hot!!! They go explain tire.



Meanwhile I just might hit the studio today. Let me remind them ‘who the F’ because I’m 100% sure they forgot but hey, no hard feelings.



Also speaking about Kenny Ogungbe, one-half of the ownership of Kennis Music, Kelly Hansome claimed that his former label boss and music executive, used to block his interviews from being aired during their long-standing feud.

Kelly Hansome added that his former label blocked his music despite his talent.

The singer went on to recount a time legendary singer, D'banj, asked that he be given a laptop to hold for a mugshot after he was arrested by the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS